Akshay Kumar’s Kesari set caught fire, team watched it burn for 2 hours: ‘No safety measures’

Actor Akshay Kumar’s 2010 film Kesari, detailing the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, showcased several war scenes. During the filming of the climax battle scene, the set of the movie was destroyed by a massive fire in April 2018. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the incident led to a reported loss of around Rs 8 crore. In a recent interview, SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi recalled the fire, which the team had to watch for two hours because there were zero safety measures on the set.

During a candid chat with Hindi Rush, he shared, “We were shooting for Kesari in Hawai. We had to film a big explosion. Initially, we were about to put a separate wall, but didn’t have the budgets. So, we decided to do the explosion on the wall of the set only. After that incident, I learnt how to say no on that set, I never used to say no earlier.”