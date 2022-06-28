Akshay Kumar’s historical action-drama Samrat Prithviraj gets OTT release date

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video less than a month after its theatrical release. The film headed to the theaters on June 3. Now, it is set to release on the streaming platform from July 1 onwards.

Samrat Prithviraj saw Akshay Kumar play Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty. In a statement, Akshay Kumar said, “In my career spanning three decades, I have never played such a huge historic role. I feel honoured to be able to essay the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on screen. I’m excited to bring this epic saga to every household now with Amazon Prime Video from July 1 and I’m glad that through this medium the inspiring story of a great Indian warrior and a mighty king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, will reach across the globe.” The film, which marked beauty queen Manushi Chillar’s Bollywood debut, tanked miserably at the box office.

The Akshay starrer, which was made on the budget of Rs 200 crore, failed to cross even Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in India.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s latest report, of the Rs. 200 crore budget, the theatrical recovery for Samrat Prithviraj is around Rs. 36-37 crores, with music rights fetching another Rs. 10 crores. Of the remaining, the makers had sold their digital rights to Amazon Prime with a 4 week window whereas the satellite rights are with Star Network under YRF’s blanket deal. The report continued to mention that YRF has fetched around Rs. 100 crore from the sale of satellite and digital rights, which has taken the overall recovery to approximately Rs. 150 crores. Reports said that YRF banner lost around Rs 50 crore on the film.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood, Samrat Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to his Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan, which is set to clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re.