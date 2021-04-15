Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri co-star Ann Alexia Anra is all grown up, calls herself an ex-actor now. See her photos

Devi Prasad’s grand daughter Rinku’s kidnapping led to hilarious results in the 2000 comedy of errors, Hera Pheri. The young girl joined the trio — Raju, Shyam and Babu Prasad (Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal) for a fun ride as they escaped the goons. The actor who played Rinku, Ann Alexia Anra, has now grown up to be a glamorous environmentalist and entrepreneur.

Based in Chennai, Annie now calls herself an ‘ex-actor’ and works as a sustainability consultant. She also has initiatives such as ‘Take Me Back Chennai’ and ‘Wasted 360 Solutions’ to protect the environment. While most of her photos on Instagram gives a sneak peek of her life at present, she does have a few posts around her stint as an actor as well.

Sharing a still from Avvai Shanmughi, where she shared screen space with Kamal Haasan, Annie wrote, “I get a lot of DMs asking for #avvaishanmughi pictures..think my instafam is done with mine and lulu’s face 🤣 Here is me for the first time caught on camera explaining simple things which has lasted a lifetime 🤭🐒 #throwback #shootdiaries #bts #tamilmovies.”

In another post, she shared a fun anecdote of how she bagged her next film. Wrote the former actor, “This shoot is one of my favorite memories! This whole movie was shot with Shamu and then remade because the lead actress passed away which is when us two creatures were added to the cast as her little sisters. My mom really didnt want me to be acting after avvai shanmughi but I begged to do this to hang with these two.. who are without doubt south’s most fave child actors …!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annanra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annanra)

She also shared some happy memories with popular actor-filmmaker Nassar on her Instagram account. And while posting a picture with Akshay Kumar from Hera Pheri shoot, Annie wrote, “The best shoot for least work done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annanra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annanra)

In an interview celebrating Hera Pheri’s 20 years last year, Ann Alexia Anra spoke about how Akshay Kumar would play pranks on the kid and her mother. “On Hera Pheri sets, I used to get sweets and lipstick lollipops to the sets every day. My mother used to buy these things while we were on the way to shoot to keep me occupied. I remember offering these to Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as I was always around them, and also everyone else. Interestingly, I didn’t know anything about the Bollywood industry. So I didn’t know who Akshay Kumar or Suniel Shetty were. So I wasn’t nervous,” she told Bollywood Hungama while sharing her experience working on the film.

As for her acting aspirations, Ann is quite clear that she enjoyed it as a kid, “Sometimes, I get some really nice calls from Mumbai for ads that I do. Like I recently did a Colgate national campaign directed by Pradeep Sarkar. But I really feel I was better as an actor as a kid! Hence, I don’t want to make the effort of coming into the industry as an adult actor.”

Checkout Ann Alexia Anra latest photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annanra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annanra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annanra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annanra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annanra)

In the same interview, Ann said that she would like to do a cameo if Hera Pheri 3 is made, and she is offered a part. However, given she doesn’t speak Hindi, she is not sure if she can pull off a longer part.