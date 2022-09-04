Fans provide proof that Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli plagiarised joke from Bhuvan Bam’s video: ‘Copy thodi inspiration hai…’

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Cuttputlli has become the centre of discussion on Reddit, with many social media users alleging that the film has copied a joke from YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s video. The film, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, was released on September 2, on Disney+ Hotstar.

One social media user took to the platform and posted a clip, in which Akshay’s character talks about the hierarchy in which people should be valued in life. In the scene, he says, “First comes God, then the parents, then your siblings, relatives, friends, neighbours and then comes the teacher.” Rakul, who plays the role of his love interest in the film, responds, “Don’t you have dogs at home? You could put them on the list as well.” Many recalled Bhuvan’s sketch, and a user commented, “Lagta hai Akshay Kumar bhi BB ka bada fan hai (Seems like Akshay Kumar is a fan of Bhuvan).” “Copy thodi inspiration hai,” another added. A third person added that Akshay’s earlier film, Good Newwz, had also allegedly copied Bhuvan Bam’s jokes.

Cuttputlli, which also stars Chandrachur Singh, is a remake of the popular 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. Akshay plays the role of a determined cop hot on the tail of a serial killer. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar less than a month after Akshay’s previous film, Raksha Bandhan, debuted in theatres to poor reviews and muted box office. However, Cuttputlli failed to impress critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film one star and wrote, “The film becomes a mix of tired family drama-and-romance, and clunky cop procedural: instead of edge-of-the-seat suspense, we get tedium.”

Cuttputlli is Akshay’s fourth film this year, after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, none of which have managed to work at the box office.