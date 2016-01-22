Akshay Kumar’s Airlift and adult comedy Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 clash at box-office

Airlift Vs Kya Kool Hain Hum 3: It’s double bonanza for viewers as they get to savour two diametrically opposite films. Airlift Vs Kya Kool Hain Hum 3: It’s double bonanza for viewers as they get to savour two diametrically opposite films.

The first big clash of 2016 at the box-office begins this Friday (January 22) with Akshay Kumar’s thrilling drama Airlift locking horns with Ekta Kapoor’s adult comedy, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3. It’s double bonanza for viewers as they get to savour two diametrically opposite films.

With Airlift, Akshay Kumar will be touching upon a real story of middle east never told before in Indian cinema. The movie will showcase the largest civil evacuation in the world when Indian government rescued lakhs of Indians stuck in Kuwait that had turned into a war zone after Saddam Hussein mounted missile attacks giving rise to the Gulf war. Air India operated multiple flights daily flying in and out of Kuwait for months thereby evacuating all stranded Indians. The operation was kept quite discreet and till date not many know the intimate details of the same.

Airlift will give for the first time ever a detailed glimpse of how the entire operation was pulled off deftly by the government. Apart from the riveting storyline, it will also be interesting to see how Akshay pulls off this real life drama. Khiladi Kumar has always tasted success during the Republic day weekends at the box-office. His pairing with Nimrat Kaur will be another thing to watch out for. (Read: ‘Kya Kool Hain Hum 3’ not trying to degrade Rajshri films: Aftab Shivdasani)

On the other hand, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 will bring back memories of Grand Masti. The adult comedy that has Tusshar Kapoor and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles is loaded with sexual innuendos, bikini clad women and lots of other double entendre. Billed as a porn-com, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 promises to be a no holds barred affair if one were to go by the bold trailers. It remains to be seen how much of adult content has been allowed by the censor board in the final print. (Akshay Kumar’s ‘Airlift’ to release across 70 screens in Middle East)

While Akshay Kumar’s Airlift is expected to attract the multiplex audience, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 is certain to make a killing in single screen theatres. It remains to be seen which one will rake in more moolah.

Keep watching this space for our reviews by Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in a few hours from now. (Read: I think I’m capable of holding my own scene, says ‘Airlift’ actor Purab Kohli)

