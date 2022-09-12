Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it allegedly promotes dowry: ‘This is such a problematic ad…’

Actor Akshay Kumar’s recent road safety campaign drew much ire as many alleged that the advertisement was promoting the practice of dowry, which is a punishable offence in the country. On Friday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari posted the video on social media amid the government’s attempt to promote six airbags in cars.

In the video, the father is upset at his daughter’s farewell. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of a policeman, takes a dig at the father for sending the newly married couple in a car that has just two airbags.

Slamming the ad, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “This is such a problematic advertisement. Who passes such creatives? Is the government spending money to promote the safety aspect of a car or promoting the evil& criminal act of dowry through this ad?”

One user wrote, “This ad is the pits. Lost the plot completely. Is this about the wedding, the bride or that dowry should be 6 airbag car-what is it? These govt ads are so puerile and ill conceived. They couldn’t talk about safety any other way?”

Saket Gokhale, the national spokesperson of Trinamool Congress, said it was ‘disgusting to see Indian govt officially promoting dowry.”

The advertisement was launched after Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, passed away in a car cash.

Nitin Gadkari had earlier thanked Akshay Kumar for his support in spreading awareness through National Road Safety Campaign. “We’re committed to bring down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation,” he wrote on Twitter.