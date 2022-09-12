scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it allegedly promotes dowry: ‘This is such a problematic ad…’

Akshay Kumar's latest ad promoted by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets backlash.

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar in a new road ad (Photo: Twitter)

Actor Akshay Kumar’s recent road safety campaign drew much ire as many alleged that the advertisement was promoting the practice of dowry, which is a punishable offence in the country. On Friday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari posted the video on social media amid the government’s attempt to promote six airbags in cars.

In the video, the father is upset at his daughter’s farewell. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of a policeman, takes a dig at the father for sending the newly married couple in a car that has just two airbags.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar: An underwhelming year for the star but trade optimistic ‘one-man industry’ is just a blockbuster away

Slamming the ad, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “This is such a problematic advertisement. Who passes such creatives? Is the government spending money to promote the safety aspect of a car or promoting the evil& criminal act of dowry through this ad?”

One user wrote, “This ad is the pits. Lost the plot completely. Is this about the wedding, the bride or that dowry should be 6 airbag car-what is it? These govt ads are so puerile and ill conceived. They couldn’t talk about safety any other way?”

Saket Gokhale, the national spokesperson of Trinamool Congress, said it was ‘disgusting to see Indian govt officially promoting dowry.”

The advertisement was launched after Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, passed away in a car cash.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Nitin Gadkari had earlier thanked Akshay Kumar for his support in spreading awareness through National Road Safety Campaign. “We’re committed to bring down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation,” he wrote on Twitter.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:50:06 am
Next Story

Sonali Phogat death: Goa CM hands over case to CBI

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

‘No such raid done,’ says Ahmedabad Police after AAP claims Gujarat HQ raided

‘No such raid done,’ says Ahmedabad Police after AAP claims Gujarat HQ raided

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Asia Cup Final

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Krishnam Raju
Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay their last respects to Krishnam Raju
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement