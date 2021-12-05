Akshay Kumar wraps Ram Setu’s Diu schedule, shares travel tips for the location

It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Ram Setu‘s Diu schedule. The actor took to social media to share the news.

Akshay posted, “Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu.”

Talking about the location, Akshay wrote, “Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history.” “Diu tujhe dil diya ❤️,” concluded Akshay in his post.

In October, Akshay and the team had wrapped the Ooty schedule of Ram Setu.

Akshay will be seen sporting long tresses in the film Ram Setu. The actor plays an archaeologist in the movie.

When Akshay had started shooting the feature, he shared its first look and wrote, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film.”

Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal parts. Ram Setu is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, 2022.

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Sooryavanshi, has films like Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, OMG 2, Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan in his kitty.