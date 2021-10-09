Akshay Kumar wraps Production No 41 with Bellbottom director

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday said he has finished filming for his next movie directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

The movie, backed by Pooja Entertainment, is currently being called Production No. 41.

The 54-year-old superstar shared the news in a post on social media and said he had a memorable time working on the film.

“Can’t believe it’s a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!,” he wrote, alongside a photograph of cast and crew.

The movie, which was shot in London, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta, among others.

The project marks the second collaboration between Kumar, Tewari and production banner Pooja Entertainment after Bellbottom, which released in theatres in August this year.

Kumar has a slew of films that are set to release in the coming months, including Sooryavanshi, Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.