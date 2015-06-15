Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna enjoy family holiday

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2015 4:16:00 pm
Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in action-packed ‘Brothers’ soon, has taken some time off from work and is currently in Europe for a family vacation.
Khiladi Kumar, who was last seen in this year’s hit film ‘Baby’, was all smiles as he posted a picture of himself with wife Twinkle Khanna.
He tweeted:
And the holiday begins…loving driving around the picturesque Antibes in Nice, great view and even better company :) pic.twitter.com/gvYaPLCflN
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 15, 2015
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a 12-year-old son Aarav and a two-year-old daughter Nitara Khanna Bhatia.
