Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna enjoy family holiday

Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in action-packed ‘Brothers’ soon, has taken some time off from work and is currently in Europe for a family vacation. (Express Archive Photo)

Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in action-packed ‘Brothers’ soon, has taken some time off from work and is currently in Europe for a family vacation.

Khiladi Kumar, who was last seen in this year’s hit film ‘Baby’, was all smiles as he posted a picture of himself with wife Twinkle Khanna.

He tweeted:

And the holiday begins…loving driving around the picturesque Antibes in Nice, great view and even better company :) pic.twitter.com/gvYaPLCflN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 15, 2015

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a 12-year-old son Aarav and a two-year-old daughter Nitara Khanna Bhatia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd