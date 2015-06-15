Follow Us:
Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna enjoy family holiday

Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in action-packed 'Brothers' soon, has taken some time off from work and is currently in Europe for a family vacation.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2015 4:16:00 pm
Khiladi Kumar, who was last seen in this year’s hit film ‘Baby’, was all smiles as he posted a picture of himself with wife Twinkle Khanna.

He tweeted:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a 12-year-old son Aarav and a two-year-old daughter Nitara Khanna Bhatia.

