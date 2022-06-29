Akshay Kumar wants to work with Aanand L Rai again on one condition

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday launched the song “Tere Saath Hoon Main” from his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai. Raksha Bandhan is Kumar’s second collaboration with Rai after doing an extended cameo in the latter’s Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. At the launch of “Tere Saath Hoon Main”, Kumar said he is ready to collaborate with Rai again but on one condition.

Akshay said, “Aanand ji is a very good person. I have done two films with him and I will do one more film with him if Raksha Bandhan works.”

The actor further revealed that he agreed to do Raksha Bandhan even before he heard the full story.

Akshay Kumar said, “Aanand ji narrated two lines of the story in the morning at my office, saying there are four sisters and this is the situation. I said yes to it. Some stories are universal and they touch you within five minutes (of narration). Even with Good Newwz, within three to five minutes I liked it and said okay to it. If somebody else had listened to this story (Raksha Bandhan), they would have said yes to it.”

At the song launch, Kumar also gave a peek into his relationship with his sister Alka Bhatia, who is also one of the producers of Raksha Bandhan.

The actor shared, “I lost my mother last year. My sister took care of everything. She is my mother. There’s no formula, no tip, just love your sister or brother.”

Raksha Bandhan, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, will release in theatres on August 11.