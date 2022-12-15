scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Akshay Kumar wants to ‘bow down’ before James Cameron, as he watches Avatar The Way of Water: ‘Magnificent’

Akshay Kumar reviewed James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water, which releases in India on December 16.

Akshay Kumar- James CameronAkshay Kumar watched and reviewed James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water. (Photos: Akshay Kumar, James Cameron/ Instagram)
Akshay Kumar is in awe of James Cameron‘s latest outing — Avatar: The Way Of Water — the epic science fiction film and sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar. Akshay, after watching the film at a special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, took to Twitter to review the film.

Akshay called the film “magnificent” and said that he was left “spellbound” by it. He also wrote that he wants to “bow down before” the genius filmmaker, James Cameron.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is the 13-years-in-the-making sequel to Cameron’s cinematic wonder, Avatar (2009) which turned out to be the highest-grossing film of all times. Avatar 2, that released in several western countries last week, and has received unanimous praise by critics who got a chance to watch it.

The film has opened well at the box-office as well with it already minted $525 million in its first weekend in the cinemas. The filmmaker has reportedly planned three more Avatar films to complete the mega film franchise.

Film critics, celebrities around the world, and movie goers who have already watched the film are praising the film’s glorious visuals, and emotionally rich narrative.

Cameron has said that he needs The Way of Water to succeed — and by succeed, it needs to make around $2 billion globally — in order for the franchise to continue beyond the third film, which has already been shot. He initially had plans for five movies, but they’ll only be given the green light if films two and three are successful. Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in India on December 16.

 

 

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:53:40 am
