Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi pairing sparks debate: Bollywood heroes and their widening age-gap with heroines

After generating considerable buzz around the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, their latest film Bhooth Bangla has finally hit the big screen. But beyond the nostalgia, the film has sparked a familiar conversation—one Bollywood hasn’t quite outgrown. Akshay Kumar is paired opposite Wamiqa Gabbi, who is 26 years younger than him. And this isn’t an exception, it’s a pattern.

Since the early ’90s, a handful of male superstars have remained constant: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Hrithik Roshan. While they’ve aged, their on-screen romantic counterparts have consistently gotten younger.

Starting with Akshay Kumar, the actor has appeared in 39 films from 2016 to the present, excluding Bhooth Bangla. A closer look at his filmography reveals a consistent pattern in age gaps between him and his leading ladies.

In 2016, he starred in Airlift alongside Nimrat Kaur with a 14-year age difference, Housefull 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez with an 18-year gap, and Rustom opposite Ileana D’Cruz with a 19-year difference. The trend continued in 2017 with Jolly LLB 2, where he was paired with Huma Qureshi (19 years), and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha alongside Bhumi Pednekar, who is 22 years younger.

In 2018, Padman saw him opposite Radhika Apte with an 18-year gap, while Gold featured Mouni Roy with a similar 18-year difference. The following year, 2019, included Kesari with Parineeti Chopra (21 years), Housefull 4 with Kriti Sanon (23 years), and Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor, marking one of the smaller gaps at 13 years.

In 2020, Laxmii paired him with Kiara Advani, who is 24 years younger. In 2021, Bell Bottom featured Vaani Kapoor with a 21-year age gap, while Sooryavanshi saw him opposite Katrina Kaif with a comparatively smaller 16-year difference.

By 2022, the gap widened further. In Samrat Prithviraj, he starred opposite Manushi Chhillar with a 30-year age difference, while Cuttputlli featured Rakul Preet Singh with a 23-year gap. Most recently, in 2024’s Sarfira, he was paired with Radhika Madan, who is 28 years younger, continuing a trend that has remained largely consistent over the years. Films featuring actresses already covered in the infographics have been skipped for clarity.

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Shah Rukh Khan: The same pattern

Moving to Shah Rukh Khan, a similar pattern emerges in his recent filmography. In 2017, he starred in Raees opposite Mahira Khan with a 19-year age gap, and Jab Harry Met Sejal alongside Anushka Sharma with a 23-year difference. Following his return to the big screen in 2023, Pathaan featured Deepika Padukone with a 20-year age gap, Jawan paired him with Nayanthara with a 19-year difference, and Dunki saw him opposite Taapsee Pannu with a 22-year age gap.

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Salman Khan: The most extreme gaps

Next, Salman Khan’s filmography further highlights the widening age gap trend. In 2016, he starred in Sultan opposite Anushka Sharma with a 23-year difference. This was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), where he was paired with Katrina Kaif with an 18-year gap, and Race 3 (2018) alongside Jacqueline Fernandez with a 20-year difference. In 2019, Dabangg 3 featured Saiee Manjrekar, marking a striking 36-year age gap—one of the widest in mainstream Bollywood. The pattern continued with Radhe (2021), where he starred opposite Disha Patani with a 27-year gap, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) alongside Pooja Hegde with a 25-year difference. Looking ahead, Sikandar (2025) pairs him with Rashmika Mandanna, who is 30 years younger, reinforcing a pattern that has remained consistent over the years.

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A 36-year gap in Dabangg 3 remains one of the widest in mainstream Bollywood.

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Ajay Devgn: Slightly narrower, still consistent

Talking about Ajay Devgn, his films too reflect a similar, though slightly narrower, trend. In 2017, Golmaal Again saw him paired opposite Parineeti Chopra with a 20-year age gap. This was followed by Raid (2018), where he starred alongside Ileana D’Cruz with an 18-year difference. In 2019, De De Pyaar De featured Rakul Preet Singh with a 22-year gap.

In 2022, Drishyam 2 paired him with Shriya Saran with a relatively smaller 14-year difference, while Maidaan saw him opposite Priyamani with a 16-year gap. Looking ahead, Raid 2 (2025) features Vaani Kapoor with a 20-year difference, and Son of Sardaar 2 pairs him with Mrunal Thakur, who is 24 years younger, continuing the broader industry pattern.

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Aamir Khan: Fewer films, same pattern

Aamir Khan has worked less frequently, but the pattern persists. Even when exceptions exist—like Dangal, where Sakshi Tanwar played his wife—the industry quickly returns to its default. In Laal Singh Chaddha, he starred opposite Kareena Kapoor with a 15-year age gap, while in Sitaare Zameen Par, he was paired with Genelia D’Souza, who is 22 years younger.

The pattern is the point

Across actors, films, and years, one thing remains consistent: Male stars continue leading roles into their 50s and 60s. Female leads are frequently cast 20–30 years younger. The gap widens most when introducing new or debut actresses. The question isn’t whether age gaps exist—they always have. The question is: Why does Bollywood still treat them as the norm? Because while heroes are allowed to age, heroines are quietly replaced.