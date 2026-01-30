Priyadarshan receives warm birthday wishes from Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan & Mohanlal, director says ‘Didn’t expect the day to turn this bhooth-iful’

On filmmaker Priyadarshan’s birthday, several celebrities took to social media to wish him, including Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 05:57 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal and others have special birthday wishes for PriyadarshanAkshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal and others have special birthday wishes for Priyadarshan
Filmmaker Priyadarshan turned a year older on Friday. On his 69th birthday, his frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar shared a special wish for him on social media. Besides Akshay, several other celebrities extended their wishes to the director, including Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Taking to his X handle, Akshay shared a fun clip with Vidya, wishing their “Priyan sir.” In the video, Akshay is seen sitting on a wooden horse, while Vidya hides inside a small children’s tent. Akshay is heard saying, “Many many happy returns of the day Priyan sir, you are turning 69 and this is a great age sir and lots of love and luck and great films, and good health. Also, a friend of mine wants to wish you sir.” Vidya then jumps out of the tent and shouts, “Happy birthday Priyan sir. All the Best for Bhooth Bangla.” The duo then share a laugh at the end.

Along with the tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Here’s wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year Priyan Sir, Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;) @priyadarshan.official @balanvidya.” Priyadarshan reshared his post and wrote, “Didn’t expect the day to turn this bhooth-iful. Thank you for all the love.” The duo has reunited for their upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal and late actor Asrani. It will hit theatres on May 15.

Superstar Mohanlal also shared his wishes for ‘dear’ Priyadarshan on his Instagram account. Taking to his Stories, he posted an unseen throwback picture with the director and wrote, “Happy birthday dear Priyan.” In the photo, Mohanlal can be seen buttoning Priyadarshan’s shirt. The dynamic duo has worked together in iconic fims like Thalavattam, Chithram, Vellanakalude Nadu, Akkare Akkare Akkare, Boeing Boeing, Mithunam, Kaalapani, among others.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal posted a happy moment with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar on his X handle. While wishing the Hera Pheri director, he wrote, “Bangle mein party, mereko toh yeh sunke ekdam dhak dhak horela hai! Janamdin Mubarak Priyan Sir.” Suniel Shetty also shared a lovely wish for Priyadarshan on his birthday. “To the man who makes simplicity look desirable and laughter feel effortless. Every moment around you is a lesson, often wrapped in a smile. Happy Birthday Priyan Sir. Grateful, always,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the makers of Priyadarshan’s next film Haiwaan also wished their director with interesting BTS photos from the shoot of the thriller, featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. KVN Productions shared the pictures and wrote in the caption, “Wishing our dearest @priyadarshan.official sir a very happy birthday. It is an honour to be part of your cinematic journey with #Haiwaan.”

On the work front, besides Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, Priyadarshan also has Bhoot Police 2 in his kitty.

