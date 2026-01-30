Priyadarshan receives warm birthday wishes from Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan & Mohanlal, director says ‘Didn’t expect the day to turn this bhooth-iful’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan turned a year older on Friday. On his 69th birthday, his frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar shared a special wish for him on social media. Besides Akshay, several other celebrities extended their wishes to the director, including Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Taking to his X handle, Akshay shared a fun clip with Vidya, wishing their “Priyan sir.” In the video, Akshay is seen sitting on a wooden horse, while Vidya hides inside a small children’s tent. Akshay is heard saying, “Many many happy returns of the day Priyan sir, you are turning 69 and this is a great age sir and lots of love and luck and great films, and good health. Also, a friend of mine wants to wish you sir.” Vidya then jumps out of the tent and shouts, “Happy birthday Priyan sir. All the Best for Bhooth Bangla.” The duo then share a laugh at the end.