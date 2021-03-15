Akshay Kumar wraps up vacation fun with daughter Nitara’s ‘favourite fishy’ before heading for Ram Setu shoot

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to get back to his shoot life. The actor, who was on a family holiday, will start shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu. But before heading to Ayodhya to shoot for the Abhishek Sharma directorial, the actor gave a sneak-peek at how he ended his vacation in the Maldives. On Monday morning, Akshay treated his fans to a fun video in which he can be seen sliding into the ocean, but there’s a twist. The actor is seen sitting on an inflatable dolphin toy, belonging to his daughter Nitara.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Akshay shared, “Last day of the holiday…guess who insisted I slide down using her favourite fishy and had a good laugh.” His fans can also see his son’s name tattooed on his back.

The video comes after Twinkle Khanna’s photos, giving a sneak-peek into their holiday. Sharing two photos on Instagram with Akshay, the actor-author wrote, “Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :)” Later, she also expressed her happiness on reuniting with sister Rinke Khanna after a year.

“The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #KhannaSisters” Twinkle shared.

On the work front, Akshay wrapped Bachchan Pandey. He will be heading to Ayodhya to shoot Ram Setu. Talking about the project, Abhishek Sharma wrote, “Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his.”

Ram Setu will star Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Talking about their roles, Sharma said in a statement, “They both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts. We are keeping their looks under wraps for now!”

Akshay had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media. He called the film “a bridge between generations past, present and future”.