Bellbottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor to begin shooting next month

Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta are the latest additions to Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Bellbottom. Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta are the latest additions to Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Bellbottom.

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Bellbottom will go on floors next month in the United Kingdom, even as the world continues to battle coronavirus.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani, Bellbottom will be among the first Bollywood films to go on floors since the country went into coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, causing the film industry to shut shop. While Vaani was announced as the film’s leading lady last week, the makers today revealed that Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta will also be a part of it.

Akshay Kumar said it was important for the film industry to resume work and gear up again to entertain the audience.

“We are glad to be able to start shooting for Bellbottom after the long lockdown. The team has made special plans and taken precautions keeping the current situation in mind. I am looking forward to the industry to begin doing what it does best and entertain the audiences again,” Akshay said in a statement.

Bellbottom co-producer Jackky Bhagnani added that while he is happy to have the cooperation of the film’s crew in their decision to begin shooting, the makers will priortise the team’s safety over anything else.

“There are a number of people dependent on the film industry starting up again. We wanted Bellbottom to take shape the best way possible, but at the same time keeping the safety of the crew as our top priority. The cast and crew are on board and offering full cooperation. It’s time!” he said.

Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, Bellbottom is scheduled to arrive on April 2, 2021. Other Bollywood films to have announced shooting are Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga and John Abraham-led Satyamaev Jayate.

