Friday, August 06, 2021
Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and a dose of 80s romance in BellBottom song Marjaawaan

The makers of BellBottom have released the first song of the thriller. It has been picturised on Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. BellBottom releases in theaters on August 19.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2021 2:40:10 pm
bellbottom new songBellBottom song Marjaawaan is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.

The first song of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom, titled “Marjaawaan” is out. The romantic number is sung by Gurnazar and Asees Kaur, and has been composed by Gurnazar Singh.

In the three-minute-long video of the song, Akshay’s character, codenamed BellBottom, is seen professing love for his wife, played by Vaani Kapoor. It has been shot against the picturesque background and its music is the one which is going to stay with you. It is a soothing romantic ballad that sure will top the list of the fans of the genre for days to come.

Sharing the song with his fans, Akshay wrote on Twitter, “My favourite song, #Marjaawaan from #BellBottom out now! This tune has been stuck in my head ever since the shoot.” Vaani Kapoor shared that she had an amazing time while filming the song. “Had an amazing time filming for this song ❤️ Watch the full video now @gurnazarchattha @AseesKaur #GauravDev #KartikDev,” she tweeted.

Also read |Bellbottom trailer: Akshay Kumar is on ‘national duty’ in this hijacking story. Watch

BellBottom is the first Hindi movie to hit theaters amid the pandemic. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment, the film is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. Also starring Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, the movie is set in the 1980s and features Kumar as a RAW operative whose code name is ‘Bell Bottom’.

Talking about releasing the movie in theaters, Akshay had earlier said, “The pressure is there on everybody but I’m very sure that things are going to work out. There’s a challenge, a risk. But if you haven’t taken the risk in life, then what have you done? So we have gone with it.”

BellBottom releases in cinema halls on August 19.

