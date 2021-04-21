Akshay Kumar Upcoming Movies 2021: Release Date, Cast, Trailer

There might be a temporary shut down at the movies due to the coronavirus pandemic, but superstar Akshay Kumar has made sure he treats his fans with back-to-back projects once theatres resume, and it’s relatively safer to step out. One of the busiest actors in the country, Akshay has as many as six films waiting to hit theatres. While some of these movies have finished filming, some are still under production.

The actor’s Sooryavanshi, which has been waiting to release since March 2020, should be his first film to hit theatres in 2021. Akshay also has Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu in his kitty.

Here’s a list of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films:

Movie Name Release Date

Cast Director Producers Sooryavanshi To be announced Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn Rohit Shetty Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty Bell Bottom May 28 Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Denzil Smith, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave Ranjit M Tiwari Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani Atrangi Re August 6 Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush Aanand L Rai Anand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Aruna Bhatia Raksha Bandhan November 5 Akshay Kumar Aanand L Rai Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar Prithviraj November 5 Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood Chandraprakash Dwivedi Yash Raj Films Ram Setu To be announced Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharcucchaushratt Abhishek Sharma Akshay Kumar, Lyca Productions, Applause Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video Sooryavanshi View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) The actioner, which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, was initially supposed to release in March 2020. But the coronavirus-induced lockdown delayed its release. When theatres were allowed to resume operations from October 15, fans hoped Sooryavanshi would arrive on the big screen soon, but the makers waited for theatres to operate at 100 per cent occupancy across the country. Finally, in March this year, Akshay and the team announced the film’s release date – April 30, and it was reported that the cast would launch nationwide physical promotions in early April. All the plans, however, were thwarted by the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, forcing the government to shut down theatres in the state till April 30. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png While announcing the postponement, the makers issued a statement, saying, “The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state.”

Bell Bottom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The multi-starrer actioner had a start to finish schedule in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic last year. The team finished filming in October 2020. Earlier, there were reports that the film would arrive on an OTT platform, but the producers later announced that they would release it theatrically. With the second wave of Covid-19 continuing to peak in the country, it’s not certain whether Bell Bottom will release in theatres on May 28. While announcing the film’s wrap up, Akshay had expressed his gratitude towards his team members for shooting amid the pandemic. He said, “It is teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again.”

Atrangi Re

It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film 🙏🏻 An @arrahman musical.

Written by: #HimanshuSharma pic.twitter.com/VWbcsYOw11 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 27, 2021

This romantic drama stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. It marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Akshay plays a magician in the film, written by Himanshu Sharma. The movie’s music has been composed by AR Rahman. Akshay unveiled his look from Atrangi Re last month as he announced finishing his part in the film. He tweeted, “It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film.” Sara Ali Khan recently thanked Akshay as she bid goodbye to the sets of Atrangi Re. “Thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir,” read her note on Instagram.

Raksha Bandhan

A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020

This drama, which revolves around the brother-sister bond, marks the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Anand L Rai. Raksha Bandha was announced last year. Akshay has said the film is his tribute to his sister Alka Bhatia and also to the brother-sister relationship. Alka is also the presenter of the film, co-produced by Akshay. “A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special,” the actor had tweeted alongside the film’s poster where his character is seen hugging his four sisters.

Akshay had also showered praise on the film’s script, penned by Aanand L Rai’s longtime collaborator Himanshu Sharma. “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh, and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life,” the actor said in a statement at the time of the film’s announcement.

Prithviraj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

This period film will see Akshay Kumar in the role of 12th-century Indian monarch Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will make her big screen debut Prithviraj. She will play Prithviraj’s wife Sanyogita. This is Akshay’s first historical drama. Prithviraj was announced in September 2019. At that time, the cast had said the film would arrive in theatres on Diwali 2020, but the filming was delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Akshay, Manushi and the team resumed shooting at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios in the second half of 2020.

Ram Setu

The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline@Nushrratt@Abundantia_Ent@LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/beI6p0hO0I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2021

Akshay Kumar has described Ram Setu as a “bridge between generations past, present and future”. The actor plays an archaeologist in the film. Amazon Prime Video, which is co-producing the action-adventure drama, said Ram Setu’s story is rooted in “Indian culture and historical heritage.” Akshay, Nushrratt and Jacqueline began filming Ram Setu last month in Goregaon Film City, before the superstar, along with 45 crew members, tested positive for Covid-19 and the shoot had to be halted. Akshay was also admitted to a city hospital for treatment. As shoots in Maharashtra have been prohibited due to spike in Covid-19 cases, it’s not certain when the Ram Setu team would begin shooting.