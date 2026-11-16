Akshay Kumar unveils new details of sci-fi action thriller Samuk, shares release date

Akshay Kumar has teased his upcoming sci-fi action thriller Samuk with a new post on social media. Sharing a motion poster, the actor has left fans eagerly awaiting a fresh update about the film, which is scheduled to be unveiled at 2:07 pm on November 16. The poster also offers a glimpse of Akshay’s look in the film and reveals its release date as May 28, 2027.

The new motion poster of Samuk features a gigantic hand, seemingly belonging to a giant creature, hinting at the film’s sci-fi elements. It also shows Akshay Kumar standing in a jungle, holding a large gun, suggesting that his character is gearing up for a dangerous mission.

Akshay’s new post on social media read, “One predator. One mission. A fight that has no rules. #SAMUK unveils at 2:07 PM. Stay Tuned!” The announcement has added to the anticipation around the film, which is being mounted as a large-scale theatrical spectacle.

See Akshay Kumar-starrer Samuk update here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, Samuk was earlier in the news after it completed its UK shooting schedule. The team began filming in the UK last August and, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, wrapped up nearly 80 per cent of the film during the international schedule.

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Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film features Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu and Sushant Singh in key roles.

It also brings international expertise on board, with Academy Award-nominated creature-effects designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises. British action director Luke Tumber has designed and directed the film’s action sequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alec_gillis (@alec_gillis)

The makers have kept details about the characters and storyline under wraps.

Samuk also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after 13 years.

Speaking to Variety India earlier, the producer shared, “After a gap of 13 years, starting a new journey with Akshay Kumar today is a very, very joyful, happy and proud moment for all of us.”

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He added, “The ambition to create something better and bigger every single time with Akshay Sir has been the hallmark of our journey. We have challenged each other in many ways to keep pushing ourselves and doing better, and this time, the challenge is bigger than ever. I hope we create something together that people will absolutely love.”

The film Samuk is all set to arrive in theatres across India on May 28, 2027.