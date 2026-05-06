Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery for vision correction, to take a break from work

Akshay Kumar, riding high on the success of Bhooth Bangla directed by Priyadarshan, recently underwent an eye surgery amid the filming of his next project with director Anees Bazmee. Known for his relentless schedule and multiple releases within a year, the actor has now taken a pause to focus on his health.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source shared, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.”