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Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery for vision correction, to take a break from work
After wrapping the schedule of his next film with Anees Bazmee, Akshay Kumar has undergone a minor eye surgery for vision correction.
Akshay Kumar, riding high on the success of Bhooth Bangla directed by Priyadarshan, recently underwent an eye surgery amid the filming of his next project with director Anees Bazmee. Known for his relentless schedule and multiple releases within a year, the actor has now taken a pause to focus on his health.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source shared, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.”
Just a day earlier, the actor had taken to X to announce the completion of a shooting schedule. He wrote, “Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars @vidya_balan, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special.”
‘Have I done something wrong by not eating a samosa’
Speaking about his disciplined lifestyle, Akshay recently revealed during an appearance on Wheel of Fortune that he has not eaten samosas in 15 years. He said, “Where is it written that if a person doesn’t eat samosas, something will go wrong? Have I done something wrong by not eating a samosa?”
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Actor Saurabh Shukla also recently praised Akshay’s “old-fashioned” eating habits on a podcast with Siddharth Kannan. “He eats limited food. Properly. He eats very simple, traditional Indian food. He eats everything,”
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan, and Golmaal 5.
Disclaimer: This article contains information regarding a medical procedure and personal health choices, which are shared for informational and entertainment purposes. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or vision correction procedures.
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