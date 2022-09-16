Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav turns 20: ‘Hard enough raising them, but it’s harder to finally let go’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna‘s son Aarav turned 20 on Thursday, September 15. His mother, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has written a beautiful birthday note for her son that is all about love and sweetness where she talks about empty nest syndrome as she’s finding it difficult to “finally let go” of him because he’s an adult.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle took to Instagram and shared pictures of her grey-eyed boy. Aarav, in the clicks, is seen wearing an indigo t-shirt and posing with a bunch of celebratory balloons. Twinkle wrote, “And he turns 20! It’s hard enough raising them, but it’s harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little. We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them. It’s been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks. Happy Birthday Aarav!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Arav is not too active on social media, and makes rare appearances on Twinkle’s Instagram when she writes such posts about him. A couple of months ago, a video of Akshay Kumar’s family returning from an international holiday had gone viral. Here Aarav was seen being protective towards his sister at Mumbai airport. The 20-year-old prefers to stay away from the limelight and hardly gets papped.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in 2001 and embraced parenthood in 2002 as Aarav was born. The star couple are also parents to daughter Nitara, who was born in 2012.

On the work front, Akshay who was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Cutputlli with Rakul Preet Singh, will be seen in Ram Setu with Nushratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandes next. The film is scheduled to release during Diwali. He also has Selfee with Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline.