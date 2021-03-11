Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna share photo of their ‘happy place’ as they enjoy beach vacation

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are chilling at the beachside. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are taking a vacation near a beachside and Khiladi Kumar is loving the new ‘happy place’. Akshay took to Instagram and shared a photo with his author wife. “Happy place = Happy face We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime,” he shared in the caption.

On the work front, Akshay is looking forward to the release of Bell Bottom, which was shot in the middle of the pandemic in Scotland. His upcoming films Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re and Prithviraj are also scheduled to release this year. The Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, which extends the Singham-Simmba cop universe, was initially set to release in March 2020 but was postponed due to the lockdown.

Apart from the aforementioned films, Akshay also has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey in his kitty.

Just a few days, Akshay had shared a photo with the cast and makers of Ram Setu. The photo featured actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and director Amit Sharma, of Badhaai Ho fame, as they prepped for the upcoming film. Akshay had shared in the caption, “The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one.”

Akshay was last seen in the Hotstar Premium release Laxmii in 2020.