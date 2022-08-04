Akshay Kumar says he has never given Twinkle Khanna reason to ‘fear’ anything he does: ‘My core belief has always been catering to the family…’

August 4, 2022 10:03:41 am
Sharp and witty, actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has never hesitated about expressing her opinions on social media and in her columns, regardless of whether it gets her into trouble. Recently, her husband, actor Akshay Kumar joked on Koffee with Karan that he is afraid of what she writes in her articles. However, he claimed that she has ‘nothing to fear’ when it comes to him.
In an interview with The Times Of India, Akshay Kumar said that he only makes ‘homely, family-oriented’ films. He added that his core belief has always been about catering to the family. “Rarely have my films got an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board. I have never given Twinkle a chance to fear anything I do.”
During his appearance on Koffee with Karan, Akshay revealed how he shows his support to Twinkle. “By just not saying anything to her. And whenever she writes something, just try to make her understand, don’t cross the line. Touch her feet and make her understand, don’t, it will cause problems. It takes about 2-3 hours to make her understand.” When Karan pointed out that Twinkle still goes ahead and does what she wants, Akshay said that she does “mellow down.”
Akshay had earlier spoken about how he and Twinkle have very different personalities and worldviews, and how neither interferes in the other’s life. He said that he only offers his opinion about her articles when he asked to do so. “I don’t interfere with her life, she doesn’t interfere with mine,” he had told ANI. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara.
Subscriber Only Stories
Akshay Kumar several projects in the pipeline, including Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He’s already released two films this year, including Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, neither of which were successful at the box office.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
As India strengthens climate targets, a look at progress so far
Latest News
Celeb fitness: Kangana Ranaut impresses with her ‘controlled, strong moves’
CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Phase I begins, over 6.80 lakh to appear
‘Would a Javelin pierce my chest? Was my fifth step good? Oh, the bar didn’t fall. I am such a fool’ — Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal
Aamir Khan roasts Karan Johar, agrees the host was biased towards Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan: ‘You are partial all the time’
Share Market News Updates: Sensex surges over 300 points in early deals, Nifty trades above 17,450-mark led by IT stocks
All you need to know: Delhi University’s new UG admission process
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reports country’s first monkeypox case in a woman; city’s tally now at 4
Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss
Azerbaijan says it crushed Armenia attack near disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker sequel gets 2024 release date
Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra the ‘Lady in Red’ as he shares unseen picture from her birthday
CWG Day 7 schedule: Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Long Jump Final, India hockey men look to finish atop Pool B