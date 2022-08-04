Akshay Kumar says he has never given Twinkle Khanna reason to ‘fear’ anything he does: ‘My core belief has always been catering to the family…’

Sharp and witty, actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has never hesitated about expressing her opinions on social media and in her columns, regardless of whether it gets her into trouble. Recently, her husband, actor Akshay Kumar joked on Koffee with Karan that he is afraid of what she writes in her articles. However, he claimed that she has ‘nothing to fear’ when it comes to him.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Akshay Kumar said that he only makes ‘homely, family-oriented’ films. He added that his core belief has always been about catering to the family. “Rarely have my films got an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board. I have never given Twinkle a chance to fear anything I do.”

Also Read | Akshay Kumar is excited to join wife Twinkle Khanna in New York after his shoot gets cancelled. See photos

During his appearance on Koffee with Karan, Akshay revealed how he shows his support to Twinkle. “By just not saying anything to her. And whenever she writes something, just try to make her understand, don’t cross the line. Touch her feet and make her understand, don’t, it will cause problems. It takes about 2-3 hours to make her understand.” When Karan pointed out that Twinkle still goes ahead and does what she wants, Akshay said that she does “mellow down.”

Akshay had earlier spoken about how he and Twinkle have very different personalities and worldviews, and how neither interferes in the other’s life. He said that he only offers his opinion about her articles when he asked to do so. “I don’t interfere with her life, she doesn’t interfere with mine,” he had told ANI. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay Kumar several projects in the pipeline, including Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He’s already released two films this year, including Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, neither of which were successful at the box office.