Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna mourn the death of pet dog Cleo: ‘You took a part of our hearts with you’

Akshay Kumar and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna mourned the death of their family dog Cleo. The Pad Man actor took to his social media accounts to share pictures of the dog along with him and his family, and wrote, “They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you.”

Twinkle also shared videos of Cleo and said that her heart felt heavy and empty at the same time. The dog has been with the Kumar- Khanna family for 12 years. Twinkle and her family were very fond of Cleo and often shared its pictures and videos on Instagram.

The actor-turned-author wrote, “Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does.”

Twinkle and Akshay’s friends and family extended their condolences on their dog’s death. Twinkle’s cousin Karan Kapadia commented on her post, “RIP Cleopatra.” Actor Sonali Bendre wrote, “Oh no! 😢” Actors Bobby Deol, Amrita Arora and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped a bunch of broken heart icons in the comments section.

A few weeks ago, Twinkle had shared a long heartfelt post for Cleo. She wrote, “When I call out her name and she dashes towards me with a crow’s carcass in her mouth, I hold up her face wanting to reprimand her. But as I look into Cleo’s eyes, the colour of molasses and roasted cacao, it becomes clear, the reason why we unzip secret compartments of our heart in order to carefully tuck these creatures inside.

“It is the way our dogs look at us. It doesn’t matter if we are adolescents or grandmothers, comely or plain, hilarious or terrible bores. Their gaze is a place without judgement. Dogs, with their paws, tails and snouts, remind us that we are never more human than when we, like them, love unconditionally,” she wrote.

Akshay, on the work front, is preparing for the release of his upcoming comedy film Bachchan Panday along with Kriti Sanon.