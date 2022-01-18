Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna give a glimpse of their ‘perfect anniversary getaway’, majestic beauty they sighted

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has taken some time off as film shoots are on hold due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, is enjoying some family holiday at the Ranthambore National Park, one of the biggest tiger sanctuaries of India. On Monday the actor took to his social media platforms to share a video showcasing a tiger sighting while he was on a safari. Sharing this video, he wrote, “सोने पे सुहागा माँगा था, ये तो उस से भी बढ़ कर हो गया. Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that !”

His wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, also shared a glimpse from their “perfect anniversary getaway” as she shared pictures of Akshay and their daughter Nitara looking at books in a library at their resort and a video of the tigress that the family sighted at the safari. Twinkle wrote, “We spotted a magnificent tigress on the prowl, my book in their library and the right spot to chill. The perfect anniversary getaway at Ranthambhore’s Sher Bagh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Akshay and Twinkle celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday. In an earlier post, the actor had expressed a wish for his daughter Nitara to be able to spot a tiger while they are in Ranthambore, and had said that it would be a ‘sone pe suhaga’ moment for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

He had shared a video with Nitara while they were feeding a cow, “Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay has had a busy 2021 with back-to-back film releases. He was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. This year, he will be seen in films like Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.