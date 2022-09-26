Inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s home as they celebrate daughter Nitara’s birthday bash: ‘Our hearts are full’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara Kumar turned 10 on September 25 and the couple threw her an amazing birthday party filled with balloons, sparkles and love. Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak-peek into the birthday bash. In one of the pictures, Akshay-Twinkle are all smiles and it captures them laughing their heart out. Twinkle is also seen posing with other guests.

Twinkle wrote in the caption, “And just like that she turns 10. Our home is a mess but our hearts are full. Happy birthday my bright, beautiful baby!” Bobby Deol, Tahira Kashyap and Daboo Ratnani took to the comment section and extended their wishes to Nitara.

The actor-turned-author often shares pictures of her daughter on social media but she hides Nitara’s face in the pictures. In an old interview with Yahoo, Twinkle had opened up about this and said, “I think she (Nitara) is very young and she should get her privacy. I don’t really put up pictures of my son Aarav. As parents, we try to keep them away from the limelight until they understand the consequences and learn to handle themselves.”

Earlier yesterday, Akshay penned an emotional and heartfelt note for Nitara. He posted a video of the duo trying to walk in a desert while holding each other’s hands. Akshay wrote in the caption, “From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you.”