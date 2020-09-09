Akshay Kumar turns 53: Your solid work ethic sets the bar so very high, says Tisca Chopra

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. Celebrities, friends and fans have flooded social media with wishes for Khiladi Kumar. Good friend and collaborator Ajay Devgn was one of the first stars to wish him on Twitter. Neha Dhupia, Arjun Bijlani, Rakul Preet Singh, Rahul Dholakia and Dabboo Ratnani among others have also wished Akshay.
The actor will soon be seen in horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, which will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The Raghava Lawrence directorial is the Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Kanchana. He also has Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re in his kitty.
Akshay Kumar’s big-ticket film Sooryavanshi, which couldn’t release earlier this year due to the spread of coronavirus, is now expected to have its theatrical release during Diwali this year. The superstar is currently busy shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland. A spy thriller inspired by true events, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.
Saina Nehwal wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday sir @akshaykumar the man with golden heart, May you continue winning hearts & spreading smiles."
Maniesh Paul tweeted a picture with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to the man who redifined fitness and agility @akshaykumar love u paaji"
Tisca Chopra shared on Twitter, "Hope you have a crackling birthday @akshaykumar! Your evolution as an actor, the solid work ethic & tremendous discipline sets the bar so very high. Have your best year yet, can’t wait to see you on the big screen again."
Director Satrajit Sen took to Twitter to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday. He tweeted, "Many happy returns of the day to you @akshaykumar"
Producer Tanujj Garg tweeted, "Happy Birthday AK, my friend of two decades!! Have the best one yet!! Loads of love and duas!"
On Akshay Kumar's birthday, Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated his sand-art to the actor, tagging him as a "role model."
Manoj Joshi shared a candid picture on Twitter with a caption that read, "Many many happy returns of the day Akki bhai @akshaykumar. May almighty bless you with good health and happiness. Stay safe!"
Arjun Bijlani said that Akshay Kumar's "hard work is inspirational" In a tweet, the actor mentioned, "Happy birthday sir.. god bless you .. Want to have fitness goals like you. One of my favourite actors.. and the masti (fun) you do is another level."
Rakul Preet posted on Twitter, "Happpppy bdayyyy @akshaykumar sir ! Wishing you the happiest healthiest year. Thankyou for inspiring us with your hard work and disciplined lifestyle. Stay blessed always"
On Akshay Kumar's birthday, Bell Bottom makers unveiled a new still from the film. Akshay plays a RAW agent in the movie, which is being shot in Scotland.
Posting a picture of himself with Akshay, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come"