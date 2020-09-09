scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Akshay Kumar turns 53: Your solid work ethic sets the bar so very high, says Tisca Chopra

Akshay Kumar birthday: Celebrities, friends and fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes for Khiladi Kumar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2020 11:31:05 am
Akshay Kumar Bell Bottom lookAkshay Kumar is currently shooting for Bell Bottom. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. Celebrities, friends and fans have flooded social media with wishes for Khiladi Kumar. Good friend and collaborator Ajay Devgn was one of the first stars to wish him on Twitter. Neha Dhupia, Arjun Bijlani, Rakul Preet Singh, Rahul Dholakia and Dabboo Ratnani among others have also wished Akshay.

The actor will soon be seen in horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, which will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The Raghava Lawrence directorial is the Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Kanchana. He also has Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re in his kitty.

Akshay Kumar’s big-ticket film Sooryavanshi, which couldn’t release earlier this year due to the spread of coronavirus, is now expected to have its theatrical release during Diwali this year. The superstar is currently busy shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland. A spy thriller inspired by true events, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Akshay Kumar.

11:31 (IST)09 Sep 2020
'The man with a golden heart'

Saina Nehwal wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday sir @akshaykumar the man with golden heart, May you continue winning hearts & spreading smiles."

11:13 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Maniesh Paul on Akshay Kumar

Maniesh Paul tweeted a picture with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to the man who redifined fitness and agility @akshaykumar love u paaji"

11:00 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Tisca Chopra: Hope you have a crackling birthday

Tisca Chopra shared on Twitter, "Hope you have a crackling birthday @akshaykumar! Your evolution as an actor, the solid work ethic & tremendous discipline sets the bar so very high. Have your best year yet, can’t wait to see you on the big screen again."

10:50 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Satrajit Sen wishes Akshay Kumar

Director Satrajit Sen took to Twitter to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday. He tweeted, "Many happy returns of the day to you @akshaykumar"

10:40 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Tanujj Garg: Loads of love and wishes

Producer Tanujj Garg tweeted, "Happy Birthday AK, my friend of two decades!! Have the best one yet!! Loads of love and duas!"

10:33 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates sand-art to Akshay Kumar

On Akshay Kumar's birthday, Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated his sand-art to the actor, tagging him as a "role model."

10:19 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Manoj Joshi wishes Akshay Kumar on birthday

Manoj Joshi shared a candid picture on Twitter with a caption that read, "Many many happy returns of the day Akki bhai @akshaykumar. May almighty bless you with good health and happiness. Stay safe!"

10:18 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Arjun Bijlani: Want to have fitness goals like you

Arjun Bijlani said that Akshay Kumar's "hard work is inspirational" In a tweet, the actor mentioned, "Happy birthday sir.. god bless you .. Want to have fitness goals like you. One of my favourite actors.. and the masti (fun) you do is another level."

10:18 (IST)09 Sep 2020
'Thank you for inspiring us with your hard work'

Rakul Preet posted on Twitter, "Happpppy bdayyyy @akshaykumar sir ! Wishing you the happiest healthiest year. Thankyou for inspiring us with your hard work and disciplined lifestyle. Stay blessed always"

10:16 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Akshay Kumar's new look in Bell Bottom

On Akshay Kumar's birthday, Bell Bottom makers unveiled a new still from the film. Akshay plays a RAW agent in the movie, which is being shot in Scotland.

10:13 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Ajay Devgn: Best wishes for all times to come

Posting a picture of himself with Akshay, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come"

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in a special episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls which will air on September 11 at 8 pm on the Discovery Plus app, and on Discovery channel on September 14.

Sharing a video of the Into the Wild with Bear Grylls special episode on Instagram, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “When a Western adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern action junkie, don’t expect fireworks because brotherhood is what we found. Two fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through dangerous territory is what I call the perfect walk in the park. @beargrylls is and always will be the ‘Man of the Wild’, I’m over the moon to have been chosen to do what I wish I could do with my kids every day, and that’s explore our beautiful lands! But for now, it’s just Bear and me doing what we do Best.”

