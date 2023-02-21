scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Akshay Kumar trolls Kapil Sharma as he flirts with Nora Fatehi, Suniel Shetty and The Great Khali leave everyone in splits. Watch

Akshay Kumar again took a dig at Kapil Sharma's propensity to flirt with women guests on his show.

the kapil sharma showStills from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo:Sony/YouTube)
In the approaching weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will host a slew of actors and sports personalities. The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, Ritu Phogat along with Suniel Shetty will be promoting their upcoming MMA reality series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt.

In the new promo, Khali was seen attempting to enter the stage through a door that is shorter than him. Then, in a comical manoeuvre, host Kapil Sharma instructed him to bend and enter.

Suniel then tried to teach Khali his famous dialogue from the 2000 film Dhadkan. The dialogue was, “Anjali…Mai tumhe bhool jaaoon, ye ho nahi sakta. Aur tum mujhe bhool jao, ye mai hone nahi doonga.” Khali, who got only the ‘Anjali’ part right, got stuck with the second half and his reaction left everyone in splits. 

Kapil and Archana Puran Singh then indulge in a fist fight with Khali. Kapil and Archana lost to Khali despite being on the same team, and all of Kapil’s efforts to win were in vain.

Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Nora Fatehi will also grace the show this week. When Kapil tried to flirt with Nora, Akshay interrupted and cracked a funny joke. Kapil, while comparing his outfit with Nora, said, “Nora, humara purane janam ka rishta hai, we somehow match (We have a past connect. The colour of our outfits match).” Akshay hilariously said, “Indradhanush banke aagaya hai (You are wearing all the colours of a rainbow).” Mouni, Akshay, Sonam, Disha and Nora are a part of the North America  tour ‘The Entertainers,’ which is all set to take place in March 2023.

Actor Harshita Gaur also made an appearance in the promo. According to reports, the actor will be promoting her upcoming web series ‘Jehanabad’.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 12:27 IST
