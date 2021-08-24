Akshay Kumar tries to call Shah Rukh Khan on a fan’s request, Kapil Sharma says Gauri Khan will blame him for spoiling her husband

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently won the heart of his and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans with his sweet gesture. He appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his latest film BellBottom. While promoting the film, he interacted with his fans, who were present in the audience. During the interaction, a girl told Khiladi Kumar that she is a huge fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan and wishes to talk to him once.

On hearing the fan’s request, Akshay called Shah Rukh. But, to the fan’s disappointment, his phone was switched off, and the call couldn’t connect. The fan asked the actor to try another number and left everyone in splits. Kapil, the host of the show, joked, “Shah Rukh Khan PCO pe kaam karte hain? (Does Shah Rukh Khan work at a PCO?)”

Then, the fan asked Akshay to call Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan. This request of the young girl left Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Jackky Bhagnani rolling with laughter. Kapil warned Akshay if you do this, everything will come on you, “Gauri bhabhi bolengi, ‘Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hain humaare pati ko’ (Gauri will say, ‘Akshay, you are spoiling my husband’).”

Though Akshay could not make the girl speak with Shah Rukh, she appreciated his effort and thanked him for his gesture.

During the episode, Akshay was seen in his elements. He mocked Kapil Sharma for having two kids in a short span of time. He also joked he wants to do as many films as possible so that he can come on the comedy show often to insult Kapil.

Akshay’s latest release BellBottom is having a decent run in the theaters. It is the first big-ticket film to release in the theaters after they reopened. The film has collected Rs 12.65 crore within the first four days of its release.