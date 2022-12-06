Akshay Kumar transforms into Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starts shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Akshay Kumar is unstoppable! The actor, after having four releases in 2022 and wrapping up several films that are ready for release in 2023, has now started shooting the first schedule of his debut Marathi film, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Akshay took to his social media platforms to announce his film. He wrote, “Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat’ in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us.”

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is a Marathi period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film will feature an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.

Revealing his first look, Akshay had earlier called it a “huge task” to play Shivaji Maharaj on screen and had also thanked politician Raj Thackeray for advising him to take up the role. At a press conference in Mumbai, the actor had said, “I am playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I got the role because of Raj Thackeray, he told me, ‘Akshay you should do this role’. And I was taken aback. It is a huge deal for me to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is a huge task and I would like to say I will give my best.”

According to the makers of the film, “the film is not just a story, or a war cry; it is the success story of the Hindavi Swarajya and the story of a glorious and selfless sacrifice like no other.”

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is produced under the banner of Qureshi Production and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.