scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Akshay Kumar transforms into Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starts shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Akshay Kumar debuts as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. The film will release in Diwali next year, clashing with Salman Khan's much awaited release Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Akshay Kumar- Shivaji MaharajAkshay Kumar plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. (Photo: Remote Marathi, Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Akshay Kumar is unstoppable! The actor, after having four releases in 2022 and wrapping up several films that are ready for release in 2023, has now started shooting the first schedule of his debut Marathi film, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Akshay took to his social media platforms to announce his film. He wrote, “Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat’ in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is a Marathi period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film will feature an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.

Also read |Akshay Kumar: An underwhelming year for the star but trade optimistic ‘one-man industry’ is just a blockbuster away

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Remote Marathi (@remotemarathi)

Revealing his first look, Akshay had earlier called it a “huge task” to play Shivaji Maharaj on screen and had also thanked politician Raj Thackeray for advising him to take up the role. At a press conference in Mumbai, the actor had said, “I am playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I got the role because of Raj Thackeray, he told me, ‘Akshay you should do this role’. And I was taken aback. It is a huge deal for me to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is a huge task and I would like to say I will give my best.”

According to the makers of the film, “the film is not just a story, or a war cry; it is the success story of the Hindavi Swarajya and the story of a glorious and selfless sacrifice like no other.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is produced under the banner of Qureshi Production and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 11:05:16 am
Next Story

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s Dubai weekend with her ‘dream team’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close