scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Akshay Kumar bags top spot on TAM’s list of most visible stars in TV ads, beats Alia Bhatt

Akshay Kumar is the face of innumerable brands, and so it's not really surprising that the actor has achieved the top rank on TAM’s latest AdEx report (January-June 2022) and list of most visible endorsers on television.

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar has unmatched appeal (Photo: Instagram/ Akshay Kumar)

Actor Akshay Kumar might be going through a rough patch with his films this year, but his appeal continues to remain unmatched, especially when it comes to endorsements. The actor is the face of innumerable brands, and so it’s not really surprising that the actor has achieved the top rank on TAM’s latest AdEx report (January-June 2022) and list of most visible endorsers on television. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt ranked on second and third, which shows that Akshay is a favourite among advertisers and the audience.

Also Read |When a concerned Amitabh Bachchan spoke to Akshay Kumar as he set himself on fire in Waqt: ‘Kya kar rahe ho yaar?’

Akshay’s wife, actor and author Twinkle Khanna is also on the list. According to the report,50 per cent of the ads between January to June, were endorsed by the most popular celebrity couples. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan at second, followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Akshay Kumar was the only Indian to make the cut on Forbes US list of World’s Highest Paid Celebrities in 2019. He also ranked 33 with $65 million ( 517 crore) in earnings. In 2020, Akshay ranked sixth in the highest paid actors of the world. The magazine also mentioned that Akshay makes $48.5 million ( 385 crore) per year and that most of this earnings comes through product endorsements.

However, the actor prefers to keep tight-lipped about his finances, though he entertains the off-hand jokes from comedian Kapil Sharma occasionally.  Recently, he expressed his annoyance when a news report claimed that he owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore. He hit back, “”Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...

Akshay’s next film is Ram Setu, which will release during the Diwali festivities and clash with Ajay Devgn’s Thank God.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:25:29 pm
Next Story

Mothers who recognise others’ happiness are more responsive to their infants in first months of life

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement