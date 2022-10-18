Akshay Kumar bags top spot on TAM’s list of most visible stars in TV ads, beats Alia Bhatt

Actor Akshay Kumar might be going through a rough patch with his films this year, but his appeal continues to remain unmatched, especially when it comes to endorsements. The actor is the face of innumerable brands, and so it’s not really surprising that the actor has achieved the top rank on TAM’s latest AdEx report (January-June 2022) and list of most visible endorsers on television. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt ranked on second and third, which shows that Akshay is a favourite among advertisers and the audience.

Akshay’s wife, actor and author Twinkle Khanna is also on the list. According to the report,50 per cent of the ads between January to June, were endorsed by the most popular celebrity couples. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan at second, followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Akshay Kumar was the only Indian to make the cut on Forbes US list of World’s Highest Paid Celebrities in 2019. He also ranked 33 with $65 million ( ₹ 517 crore) in earnings. In 2020, Akshay ranked sixth in the highest paid actors of the world. The magazine also mentioned that Akshay makes $48.5 million ( ₹ 385 crore) per year and that most of this earnings comes through product endorsements.

However, the actor prefers to keep tight-lipped about his finances, though he entertains the off-hand jokes from comedian Kapil Sharma occasionally. Recently, he expressed his annoyance when a news report claimed that he owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore. He hit back, “”Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you.”

Akshay’s next film is Ram Setu, which will release during the Diwali festivities and clash with Ajay Devgn’s Thank God.