Akshay Kumar to star in film about sex education: ‘I take real stories and adapt it’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has opened up about his upcoming projects. The actor said that he will begin filming his first web series, tentatively titled The End, as early as next year. Akshay added that he is also working on a film about sex education.

In an interview with Deadline at Red Sea International Film Festival, Akshay shared details about his web series and said, “It’s more on the science fiction side of things with a lot of action in it, I can say that.”

Talking about his movie about sex education, Akshay Kumar said, “I like doing social films which can make a difference, especially in my country and in anybody’s life. I just pick up those topics and I make a film, but I make it in a very commercial way where obviously there are songs, there’s comedy, there’s drama, there’s tragedy. So, I take real stories and adapt it and cover it up with all the commercial things.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has finished shooting for his upcoming movie Selfiee, which is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. He also has Startup, the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, in the pipeline. The actor recently revealed that he has backed out from Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences with the makers.