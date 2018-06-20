Akshay Kumar to play warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan?

Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of a Rajput king in Aditya Chopra’s next. Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of a Rajput king in Aditya Chopra’s next.

After Gold and Kesari, Akshay Kumar has signed yet another big project. The actor will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ next big budget project. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the period drama will have Akshay play warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed 2003 film Pinjar, will helm the untitled project.

A source close to DNA said, “The film will be mounted on a huge scale. The team will also recreate the 12th century for it. Chandraprakash has been planning to make a movie on Prithviraj Chauhan for the last two-and-a-half years now. Akshay has been his only choice for the role. Aditya loved his storytelling and decided to back the project. This film will showcase Akshay as a warrior and also narrate the epic love story of Prithviraj and Sanyukta.”

Akshay will reportedly start filming the historic drama next year after finishing work on Hera Pheri 3.

Prithviraj Chauhan was a 12th-century king who ruled present-day Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. His love story with the princess of Kannauj Sanyogita still remains a fascinating story. It is also said that Prithviraj was the last Rajput king to rule Delhi before the conquest of Muslims.

In Kesari, Akshay is playing a Sikh warrior. The film is a war drama based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against the Afghans in 1897. His next, Gold, also starring Mouni Roy, is a patriotic film which will hit theatres on this Independence Day. The trailer of Gold will be released on June 25.

