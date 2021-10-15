Gorkha first look: Akshay Kumar plays war hero Ian Cardozo, find out who he is

After Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced yet another film. He has collaborated with filmmaker Sanjay P S Chauhan for a war film titled, Gorkha.

The film will be based on war hero Major General Ian Cardozo. Announcing the film, Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By – @sanjaypchauhan.”

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By – @sanjaypchauhan pic.twitter.com/4emlmiVPPJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

Akshay Kumar also shared his first look from the movie. In the photos, the actor is seen in a military uniform. From the look of it, it seems he is uttering a war cry. In one of the photos, he holds a sword in his hand and his intense gaze is sure to scare his enemies. The words, “Celebrating India’s 75th Independence anniversary” on the poster hint that Gorkha might hit the theaters on Independence Day in 2022.

Who is Major General Ian Cardozo?

Major General Ian Cardozo is a former Indian Army officer. He was the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade. He joined his battalion 4/5 Gorkha Rifles at the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. His regiment called him ‘Cartoos’ as they found it difficult to pronounce his first name. At war, Cardozo stepped on a landmine and got his leg critically injured. Due to the absence of medics, he had to use his khukri to amputate his own leg. Later, his unit captured a surgeon from the Pakistan army who operated on Cardozo’s leg.