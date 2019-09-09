Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in YRF’s Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar has unveiled a surprise big film called Prithviraj on his birthday. The actor, who says this will be one of his biggest films, will essay the role of the 12th century Indian monarch Prithviraj Chauhan in the historical movie.

Yash Raj Films will bankroll the project, while Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for 90s’ historical TV series Chanakya and 2003 film Pinjar, will helm it.

Prithviraj Chauhan ruled present-day Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Akshay took to Twitter to make the announcement. His post was also accompanied by a teaser. He wrote, “Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj. Producer @yrf ,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020.”

In a statement, Akshay Kumar said, “It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me.”

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 52nd birthday today. He was last seen in Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and others. The film was based on the events surrounding ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission.

The actor also has Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb in his kitty.