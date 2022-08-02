scorecardresearch
Did Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff reduce astronomical salaries for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Producer Jackky Bhagnani reacts

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will soon be seen sharing screen space in actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 6:33:33 pm
akshay kumar tiger shroffAkshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. (Photo: Tiger, Akshay/Instagram)

Action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will soon be seen sharing screen space in, well, an action-packed drama. The film is called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky has now reacted to reports of the film being shelved due to budgetary issues.

A recent Bollywood Hungama report claimed that both Tiger and Akshay have agreed to reduce their fees owing to which Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is back on track. According to the same report, Akshay had charged a whopping Rs 144 crore, while Tiger had demanded Rs 45 crore for the gig.

On Tuesday, Jackky dismissed the reports as false and tweeted, “Absolutely InCorrect !! Source-The Producer ( i am sure i am reliable 😉) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track💥 (sic).”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are yet to respond. However, it should be noted that both the actor’s most recent films have failed miserably at the box office. Be it Tiger’s Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, or Akshay’s Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, the films failed to pull audience to theatres.

In an earlier interview with India Today, Akshay had addressed the box office failure of Bachchhan Paandey and said, “Dealing with failure is the same. I’ve not just had 13-14 flops, there was again a time in middle where my 8-9 films flopped. I always say you can feel bad for a flop from Friday to Sunday, on Monday you have to pick yourself up and go do another film, and be very happy on the set. You can’t carry around your sad face everywhere. You have to go and enjoy yourself, your work. Good films are only made because you enjoy the film.”

Akshay Kumar is currently looking forward to his next release, Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.

