Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘Khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti’

It takes two to tango. And when we have Bollywood’s biggest action stars teaming up for the same mission, expect a lot of adrenaline rush. Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming project titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brings together actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

The makers on Tuesday announced the movie along with an action-packed teaser. Touted to be the ‘biggest action entertainer ever’, the film appears to have the two actors fighting a common enemy. The clip shows Akshay and Tiger indulging in some intense action against an army of men, both in their unique style. In the end the actors reveal to each other that they are here to announce their movie that will release on Christmas 2023. While Akshay calls it ‘Bade Miyan’, Tiger says his film is called ‘Chote Miyan’. Upon realising their films might clash at the box office, they decide to join hands to make it Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The music of the original song featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda from the 1998 movie playing in the background, adds to the excitement here.

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser video with a cheeky caption where he tried to up his ante by making Tiger realise that he’s too young to be at par with him. “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action!” Akshay wrote.

Shamita Shetty wrote to Akshay, “Whoahhhh! best promo i’ve seen in a while! All the best @akshaykumar n the entire team!”

Tiger, on the other hand wrote on his Instagram handle, “Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever.”

Tiger received fiery reactions for sister Krishna Shroff who wrote, “Sure shot, broskiii” and “Year of the Tiger is finally here!” Disha Patani called it “Insane”. Remo D’Souza also expressed excitement. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani.