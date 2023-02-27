Akshay Kumar’s ‘The Entertainers’ New Jersey concert cancelled, his rep rebuffs claim that it was due to ‘slow sale’

While his film Selfiee struggles at the box office, Akshay Kumar’s recent Entertainers concert was cancelled in New Jersey. The actor is all set to fly to the USA for a five-city show. Titled ‘The Entertainers’, it is backed by Akshay Kumar and also comprises Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Stebin Ben, Jasleen Royal, Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana and Zahrah Khan. However, one of the shows of ‘The Entertainers’ has been cancelled.

According to the statement released by the promoter of the show, Amit Jaitly, the show that was scheduled at Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday, March 4 will not take place. Amit Jaitly said that the cancellation was due to the ‘slow sale of tickets’. He told Bollywood Hungama that the show wasn’t appropriately marketed and that they had ‘less than stellar support for marketing from the Tour organizer’. However, Akshay Kumar’s agency rebuffed this notion and said that it was because Jaitly failed to pay the national promoter. Nevertheless, the rest of the four shows will take place as scheduled. Akshay Kumar and the rest of the actors will begin the tour with a performance on Saturday, March 3 in Duluth, Georgia.

This will be followed by shows in Allen, Texas on Wednesday, March 8, Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday, March 11 and Oakland, California on Sunday, March 12. The ticketing website shows that the tickets priced at $59, are filling fast. Nora Fatehi is expected to have already reached the USA, while Akshay and the rest would be flying out tonight, and reach on Tuesday. The actors have already witnessed a rehearsal in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, which released last Friday, has been the lowest-performing film from the actor in over a decade. The film, which stars Emraan Hashmi, has barely managed to earn over Rs 10 crore in three days. This is Akshay Kumar’s fifth flop in a row, after Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Paandey, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.