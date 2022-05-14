Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, won’t attend Cannes film festival: ‘Was looking forward to rooting for our cinema’

Akshay Kumar on Saturday shared on social media that he will not be attending Cannes Film Festival 2022 as he has tested positive for Covid-19. A disappointed Akshay tweeted, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there.”

The actor was supposed to walk the red carpet on the opening day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian contingent along with Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Hegde and AR Rahman.

As soon as Akshay Kumar shared the news, fans dropped get well soon messages for the actor. “Take care sir and get well soon… sending you prayers,” Hiten Tejwani wrote. “Wishing you the speediest recovery @akshaykumar sir.Wishing the entire family the best of health. Take care sir. Awaiting your tweet when you say you’re fine & Coming back stronger on sets,” a fan commented on the post.

“Such a Disheartening news!..#COVID always a Barrier for everyone👊 Fans were so excited for #AkshayKumar presence at #Cannes2022 .. unfortunately this happened. So, take care & be there again for #Prithviraj promotion,” a Twitter user wrote.

India was announced as the official country of honour at the Marche Du Films, which is also called Cannes Film Market. It is held on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, which begins May 17.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vani Tripathi along with renowned folk singer Mame Khan, two-time Grammy winning composer Rickey Kej, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi are part of the Indian contingent to the festival, billed as one of the most prestigious film galas across the globe. R Madhavan, whose directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to have its market screening on May 19, will also walk the red carpet at the gala. Indian actor Deepika Padukone is a part of the jury at the international film festival this year.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will lead the delegation from India to Cannes.