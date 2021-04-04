scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Latest news

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19: ‘Back in action very soon’

Akshay Kumar said, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself."

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
Updated: April 4, 2021 9:58:23 am
akshay kumar,"Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself," said Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared on Sunday morning that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He shared a post on Instagram which read, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself.”

“I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!” Akshay’s note read further.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar had been shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu along with co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez. Akshay plays an archaeologist in the highly-anticipated movie. Apart from this, Khiladi Kumar also has Rohit Shetty’s cop actioner Sooryavanshi and Aanand L Rai’s multi-starrer Atrange Re lined up for release.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Atrangi Re also features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in significant parts. The movie will likely see Akshay donning the cap of a magician. Not too long, Akshay had shared the first look of the movie. Sharing the picture, Akshay wrote, “It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you all to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai.” He also expressed gratitude to “co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film.”

Not only these two projects, Akshay will also be seen in Raksha Bandhan, Bell Bottom and the period drama Prithviraj. The actor is also said to feature in an Amazon Prime series, which had been announced a while ago.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika padukone, gauahar khan, ayushmann khurrana, rashmika mandanna
Deepika Padukone, Asim Riaz, Gauahar Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement
x