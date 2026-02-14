‘My career was over’: Akshay Kumar tells Shark Tank’s Aman Gupta his biggest mistake, when a man lost consciousness after he slapped him

It is not everyday that you hear Bollywood stars confessing to their vulnerabilities or reflecting on their past mistakes. But as Shark Tank India judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar stepped onto the Wheel of Fortune stage, hosted by Akshay Kumar, the actor was in the mood to get honest. Aman Gupta, who often makes news for his no-holds-barred comments on Shark Tank, had a special question for Akshay: “What has been your most ‘Gajab Beizzati ’ moment till date?”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Akshay, known for his witty repartees, instead decided to reveal a vulnerable moment from his past where he was scared his career was almost over. The actor recalled a moment when he was at a party with one of his close friends. However, an argument started there and a person started abusing his friends. Things escalated so fast that Akshay’s friend was almost in tears as the other person will simply not hold back.