Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘My career was over’: Akshay Kumar tells Shark Tank’s Aman Gupta his biggest mistake, when a man lost consciousness after he slapped him
Akshay Kumar shares a shocking story on Wheel of Fortune's Shark Tank Special about a party fight that nearly ended his career. Read about his 'Gajab Beizzati' moment.
It is not everyday that you hear Bollywood stars confessing to their vulnerabilities or reflecting on their past mistakes. But as Shark Tank India judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar stepped onto the Wheel of Fortune stage, hosted by Akshay Kumar, the actor was in the mood to get honest. Aman Gupta, who often makes news for his no-holds-barred comments on Shark Tank, had a special question for Akshay: “What has been your most ‘Gajab Beizzati ’ moment till date?”
Akshay, known for his witty repartees, instead decided to reveal a vulnerable moment from his past where he was scared his career was almost over. The actor recalled a moment when he was at a party with one of his close friends. However, an argument started there and a person started abusing his friends. Things escalated so fast that Akshay’s friend was almost in tears as the other person will simply not hold back.
“He abused him once, I told him not to do so. He did it again. Then a third time. I kept warning him four or five times, but he just wouldn’t stop,” Akshay shared.
Things reached a point that Akshay realised that he would have to intervene. “Actually, it was deeply personal. Someone had used extremely filthy language against my friend. Unable to tolerate the repeated insult, I got involved,” he said. In the heat of the moment, he slapped the person — who unfortunately lost consciousness.
ALSO READ | Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it’s his ‘bad luck’ his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ‘his favourite’
“It was a very big party,” he revealed. “My friend had actually started crying because it was extremely embarrassing for him.”
In that moment, the actor was scared of what would happen next, and whether his career would survive. “We poured water on him, and I was praying that he would regain consciousness. Oh my God,” he admitted. The person eventually regained consciousness.
“Had it been today, I would never react like that,” he said. “For me, that was the real ‘Gajab Beizzati’ moment, something I would want to change if I could. Today, I would simply walk away.”
Ranbir Kapoor, known for his reserved nature, surprised fans with a live interaction on Valentine's Day. He discussed his delayed film releases, current favorites in music and movies, and the possibility of a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel. He also expressed excitement for his upcoming film Ramayana, set to release around his daughter's birthday.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05