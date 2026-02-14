‘My career was over’: Akshay Kumar tells Shark Tank’s Aman Gupta his biggest mistake, when a man lost consciousness after he slapped him

Akshay Kumar shares a shocking story on Wheel of Fortune's Shark Tank Special about a party fight that nearly ended his career. Read about his 'Gajab Beizzati' moment.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 08:29 PM IST
Akshay Kumar with sharks of Shark Tank India.Akshay Kumar with sharks of Shark Tank India.
Make us preferred source on Google

It is not everyday that you hear Bollywood stars confessing to their vulnerabilities or reflecting on their past mistakes. But as Shark Tank India judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar stepped onto the Wheel of Fortune stage, hosted by Akshay Kumar, the actor was in the mood to get honest. Aman Gupta, who often makes news for his no-holds-barred comments on Shark Tank, had a special question for Akshay: “What has been your most ‘Gajab Beizzati ’ moment till date?”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Akshay, known for his witty repartees, instead decided to reveal a vulnerable moment from his past where he was scared his career was almost over. The actor recalled a moment when he was at a party with one of his close friends. However, an argument started there and a person started abusing his friends. Things escalated so fast that Akshay’s friend was almost in tears as the other person will simply not hold back.

“He abused him once, I told him not to do so. He did it again. Then a third time. I kept warning him four or five times, but he just wouldn’t stop,” Akshay shared.

Things reached a point that Akshay realised that he would have to intervene. “Actually, it was deeply personal. Someone had used extremely filthy language against my friend. Unable to tolerate the repeated insult, I got involved,” he said. In the heat of the moment, he slapped the person — who unfortunately lost consciousness.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it’s his ‘bad luck’ his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ‘his favourite’

“It was a very big party,” he revealed. “My friend had actually started crying because it was extremely embarrassing for him.”

In that moment, the actor was scared of what would happen next, and whether his career would survive. “We poured water on him, and I was praying that he would regain consciousness. Oh my God,” he admitted. The person eventually regained consciousness.

Story continues below this ad

“Had it been today, I would never react like that,” he said. “For me, that was the real ‘Gajab Beizzati’ moment, something I would want to change if I could. Today, I would simply walk away.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it's his 'bad luck' his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 'his favourite'
Ranbir Kapoor on Dhurandhar
Raj Kapoor had to drop Rajesh Khanna from Satyam Shivam Sundaram as Rishi Kapoor opposed him: 'Main haar gaya'
Raj Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna
Sunny Deol says he 'ran away' from Mumbai amid Border 2's Rs 436 cr box office success
Sunny Deol in a still from Border 2
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bangladesh
'Bangladesh first': Tarique Rahman reveals how new BNP govt will handle relations with India
Hardik
Pakistan's spinners face their worst nightmare: Hardik Pandya
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Ranbir Kapoor on Dhurandhar
Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it's his 'bad luck' his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 'his favourite'
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
Hardik
Pakistan's spinners face their worst nightmare: Hardik Pandya
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
electrolyte
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Must Read
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan's spinners face their worst nightmare: Hardik Pandya
Hardik
T20 World Cup: Tom Banton comes of age with under-pressure 63 as England edge Scotland by 5 wickets
Banton
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement