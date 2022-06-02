Akshay Kumar shuts Kapil Sharma down after comedian asks him about animals in his films: ‘Even kids won’t ask me this question’

Actor Akshay Kumar enjoys roasting comedian Kapil Sharma mercilessly on his own show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, the actor visited the sets with Manushi Chhillar to promote his film Samrat Prithviraj and took several pot-shots at Kapil.

In a behind-the-scenes footage, Akshay noted that Kapil looked ‘fit and fresh’ these days. An audience member shouted out that Kapil didn’t look like the father of two, to which Kapil responded, “You’re looking rather closely, aren’t you?” After this, Akshay praised Archana Puran Singh’s ability to laugh wholeheartedly. “Log ‘hehe’ karke haste hain, aap toh khulke haste hao (People laugh in a mild manner, but you laugh with full energy).” He continued teasing Archana, “Yeh roz subah se karti hai Keto diet, aur shaam ko peeto diet (She starts off the day with Keto, and then in the evening turns to bullying Parmeet). Parmeet ko peet-peetke khaana banwati hai.” He then said he used to sing the song from one of her films.

At the end of the video, Kapil referred to the fact that Akshay had an elephant in Atrangi Re, and now a horse in Samrat Prithviraj. Akshay continued, “Film Blue thi, uske andar sharks bhi the…(I also had a film Blue with several sharks…).” Kapil asked if he checks if the animals are experienced, else he would have to undergo more retakes and Akshay wearily answered, “Usse kya hoga fayda? (What’s the point of that?) Kapil continued that the kids would be more interested, but Akshay shut him down, “Kisne likha yeh line tere liye? Even kids won’t ask me this question.” Kapil took it in good humour and laughed along with Manushi.

This isn’t the first Akshay has teased Kapil. In an earlier episode when Akshay had come to promote his film Bachchan Pandey, he had mentioned that a Holi party was held at his house. Kapil interrupted, “Holi bhi aapke ghar pe, filmein bhi aap hi karo, sab aap hi kar lo (You make the films, you host Holi party, you do everything).” Akshay asks, “Tu bata? Tere yahan aa jayein? Kaunse vale ghar pe aayein (Should we come to your house? Which of your houses)?” This comment left Kapil visibly embarrassed, and while the others laughed. Akshay had also called Kapil ‘bewafa’ as a joke in the same episode.

Samrat Prithviraj, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles, is releasing in cinemas on June 3.