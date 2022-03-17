Exasperated Kapil Sharma on Akshay Kumar’s long list of films: ‘Hum langot pehen kar Himalya chale jayein?’

The cast of Bachchhan Paandey, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi along with director Farhad Samji, featured on the The Kapil Sharma Show. Many laughs were shared, as the actors took potshots at each other, as well as the comedian, Kapil Sharma. During the course of the show, Kapil mentioned that he would like to collaborate with Farhad Samji one day and write something, but he never gets a chance.

Akshay also mentioned that he would host a Holi party, and Kapil responded dejected, “Holi will also be at your place. Hum langot pehen kar Himalya par chalein jayein?.” Akshay tried to make amends saying that he should come to Kapil’s house instead, and asked ‘which’ house to visit. Kapil then told Akshay, “You must be feeling very sad that February has only 28 days, else you would have done another ad.” Akshay responded, “Kya karein, waqt aisa chal raha hai…” Akshay has released several films in the past few months, including BellBottom, Atrangi Re, Sooryavanshi, which both did wonders at the box office. The actor also several other films in the pipeline, including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Sethu.

Kapil then said, “Everytime Farhad comes to our show, I keep thinking I’ll write something with you, but we get lost in promotions. The next time, you come out with a film with Akshay Kumar. Aise goli deke chale jaate ho (you trick me like this). Well, you’re getting Akshay Kumar, why will you come to us.”

Following this, Jacqueline’s reservation and quiet nature was discussed. Akshay said, “You talk so nicely, you should keep talking.” Jacqueline answered that she doesn’t want to talk in front of the audience, and a perplexed Kapil Sharma asked, “Who do you talk in front of then? A mirror?” Akshay teased her at that too.

A comedy-actioner, Bachchhan Paandey will release on March 18.