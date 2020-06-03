Akshay Kumar talks about resuming work post lockdown in new ad

Akshay Kumar in a still from the COVID-19 commercial. Akshay Kumar in a still from the COVID-19 commercial.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is spreading the message of positivity and precaution via his new government-sponsored ad on the coronavirus.

The one-and-a-half minute-long clip shows a masked Akshay getting ready to go to work. However, he is stopped in his tracks by his neighbour who asks him why he is stepping out as the virus is still very much a part of our lives. To this, a smiling Akshay replies that if people wear masks and wash hands frequently, there is a strong chance they won’t contract the disease. However, at the off chance that they do, the government has equipped the medical community to handle the situation.

Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona #BreakTheStigma pic.twitter.com/EKxcwwhVb3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 2, 2020

The actor goes on to add that even if we do catch the disease, we are likely to emerge victorious as many who have fought COVID-19 are still leading healthy lives.

The video was shared by the Press Information Bureau’s Twitter handle with a caption that read, “Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives.”

As of this moment, India has registered over two lakh coronavirus cases.

