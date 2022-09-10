Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty hint at Hera Pheri 3: ‘Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?’

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s recent banter on social media suggests that the two actors are channeling their Hera Pheri avatars again. Their recent social media exchange strongly suggests that another sequel is on the way.

On Friday, Suniel Shetty took to social media to wish Akshay on his birthday. Suniel shared a video snippet from the film with the caption, “Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba!! @akshaykumar Have a great one.” Akshay, in response, wrote, “Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?”

Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le ❤️😂 ? https://t.co/j8aRE0A1fN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2022

Hera Pheri had Suniel playing Shyam and Akshay playing Raju. Itcis one of the most popular comedy films of Hindi cinema. Hera Pheri had a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, which was directed by Neeraj Vora.

Producer Firoze Nadiadwala recently said that the next installment is in the works. “You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc.”

Akshay has had an underwhelming 2022 so far. His three theatrical releases – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, all failed to make a mark on the box office. The actor was recently seen in the OTT release Cuttputlli which was bashed by the critics. Akshay will next be seen in Ram Setu, which releases on Diwali alongside Ajay Devgn’s Thank God.