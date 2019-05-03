Disappointing that my citizenship issue is dragged into needless controversy: Akshay Kumar

After hogging headlines for not casting his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Akshay Kumar on Friday issued a statement regarding his Canadian citizenship which many speculated was the reason behind his absence at the polling booth.

The Kesari actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I really don’t understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others. I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger.”

Maharashtra went to polls on April 29. While the entire film fraternity, including B-town biggies like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, exercised their ballot, Akshay Kumar was nowhere to be seen.

From headlining films with patriotic themes, endorsing government schemes to recently conducting an ‘apolitical interview’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last five years has seen Akshay wear patriotism on his sleeves at every given opportunity.