Raksha Bandhan shoot begins, Akshay Kumar dedicates it to his sister Alka: ‘My first friend’

Actor Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan has gone on floors. This marks his second collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, after Atrangi Re. Akshay took to his social media accounts and shared photo with the director from the sets. In the photo, Akshay is wearing a yellow kurta, grey jeans, with a thin moustache. He is also wearing a red teeka on his forehead.

Akshay captioned his post, “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship.Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.” The photo received much love from fans and well-wishers including Huma Qureshi, who has worked with Akshay in Jolly LLB 2.

Raksha Bandhan also features Bhumi Pednekar, while Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth play the role of his sisters in his film. Akshay and Bhumi had previously worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017.

The film was announced during Rakshabandhan in 2020. Akshay had written, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister.”

Meanwhile, Akshay is awaiting the release of his film Bell Bottom, which will come out in theatres on July 27. The actor is also awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. Apart from these films, he has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re lined up as well.