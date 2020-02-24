Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi to hit screens on March 24

Sooryavanshi will be shown around the clock. Sooryavanshi will be shown around the clock.

The release date of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi’s is out. The film will hit theaters on March 24, 2020.

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the news on his Twitter handle with a video featuring the “indomitable trio of the Rohit Shetty Universe” – Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

These characters and the films they appear in form Shetty’s so-called cop universe. Ranveer, Ajay and Akshay are told about the release date by a group of excited kids in the video.

Karan Johar also announced that Mumbai theaters would be open 24×7 from March 24. This news comes in the wake of the Maharashtra cabinet’s decision to allow Mumbai malls, restaurants and multiplexes to stay open around the clock.

“Who better than the indomitable trio of the Rohit Shetty Universe to announce that Mumbai theatres will now be open 24×7…. from March 24, 2020 with #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch … see you at the theatres… night or day!” Karan wrote alongside the video.

In a statement, Akshay Kumar said, “What a moment in cinematic history in India. To be the first to present our film Sooryavanshi at what is now called 24×7 Mumbai is just the best way any film fanatic can spend Gudi Padwa. I wish this initiative was around when I was young. I wouldn’t have bunked school so much.”

Akshay’s character was introduced towards the end of Ranveer starrer Simmba.

Sooryavanshi will star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena are also part of the film’s cast. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will make cameo appearances as Singham and Simmba, respectively.

Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta have joined hands to bankroll Sooryavanshi.

