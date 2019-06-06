Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi set to feature OTT action, see photos and videos

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty recently shot action-packed sequences for their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The pictures and videos of the shoot in Bangkok have been posted by the director on his social media handles. And, going by them, the fourth film in the Singham franchise looks nothing less than a typical ‘Rohit Shetty style’ masala entertainer.

The latest picture on Shetty’s Instagram account has Khiladi Kumar hanging from a helicopter and the filmmaker is on the wheels. “Our Khatron Ke Khiladi moment… #sooryavanshi,” he captioned the photo. Akshay shared the same photo on social media with the caption, “Casually hanging, off a helicopter…just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi. P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision”

Earlier, Rohit Shetty shared another clip of a car stunt and he made it look casual with his caption that reads, “Just another day at work!!!#sooryavanshi.”

Talking about performing his own stunts for Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar said, “I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food.”

Rohit Shetty even announced his arrival in Thailand for the second schedule of Sooryavanshi in style. Sharing a photo of himself with expensive cars, the filmmaker wrote, “Sooryavanshi – 2nd Schedule Begins!And we have safely Crash landed in the city of Thailand.”

He also paid tribute to Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn after his demise. Sharing a video of himself riding a bike on the streets of Bangkok, Shetty wrote, “It takes real fathers to transform their boys into heroes. Started doing stunts at the age of 16, still going strong at 45. And I know one man who will always be proud of me in Heaven. My Guru, My Father – Veeru Devgan.”

“Two most important lessons he taught me: 1. Be honest with your work and work will be honest with you. 2. Before performing any stunt the most important thing is – SAFETY FIRST. (On Location…Bangkok… Stunt Rehearsals before Akshay performs the actual shot…#sooryavanshi) PS: Please do not try this stunt. All the drivers in the cars are stunt Professionals and the stunts are performed in a controlled environment,” he added.

Sooryavanshi, also starring Katrina Kaif, is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. He has earlier helmed Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.