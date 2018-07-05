Akshay Kumar starrer Gold: Here are characters of the much-awaited sports drama

Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das in Gold. Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das in Gold.

Akshay Kumar is all set to stoke patriotic fervour once again with Gold. In Gold, Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das, a man trying to put a hockey team together to win India’s first Olympic gold medal as an independent nation. Today, Akshay took to Twitter and introduced the rest of his cast. Scroll to know who plays who in the sports drama:

Akshay Kumar introduced Mouni Roy's character in Gold. He wrote, "Meet Mrs. Monobina Das, my wife."

Kunal Kapoor plays a coach in Gold. Akshay introduced Kunal as, "A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team."

Amit Sadh plays Raghubir Pratap Singh in Gold. Akshay introduced Amit's character and wrote, "When he starts playing, the opposition becomes the spectator."

Akshay Kumar introduced debutant Sunny Kaushal, who plays the character of Himmat Singh in Gold. The actor wrote, "Iske sirf naam mein hi nahi, game mein bhi bohot Himmat hain! (Not just his name, even his game is courageous.)"

Vineet Kumar Singh plays Imtiaz in Gold. Akshay described Vineet's character as, "A true leader and a great player."

