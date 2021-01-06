Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey goes on floors

Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar, began production on Wednesday here, the makers have announced.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, along with the cast and crew of his upcoming action-comedy, travelled to the city last week.
The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arshad Warsi.
“Straight from the Muhurat Shot of #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey,” the post shared on Nadiadwala Grandson official Twitter handle read.
Straight from the Muhurat Shot of #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey ❤️📽️
Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar.
The film will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor; Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Warsi as a struggling actor.
The makers are yet to reveal character details of other cast members.
Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to be released this year
