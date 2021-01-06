scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey goes on floors

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame, stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi among others.

By: PTI | Jaisalmer | January 6, 2021 4:03:14 pm
Bachchan Pandey Akshay Kumar Kriti SanonBachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram, Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar, began production on Wednesday here, the makers have announced.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, along with the cast and crew of his upcoming action-comedy, travelled to the city last week.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arshad Warsi.

“Straight from the Muhurat Shot of #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey,” the post shared on Nadiadwala Grandson official Twitter handle read.

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar.

The film will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor; Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Warsi as a struggling actor.

The makers are yet to reveal character details of other cast members.

Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to be released this year

